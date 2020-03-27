Vigil@nce - BlueZ: privilege escalation via Subsystem Access Control

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Subsystem Access Control of BlueZ, in order to escalate his privileges.

