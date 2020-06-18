Vigil@nce - BIND: assertion error via Large Zone Transfer

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIND, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via Large Zone Transfer of BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.

