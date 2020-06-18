Vigil@nce - BIND: assertion error via Large Zone Transfer
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIND, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force an assertion error via Large Zone Transfer of BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.
