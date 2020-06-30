Vigil@nce - Avast Antivirus: privilege escalation via Hard Links
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Avast AV.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Hard Links of Avast Antivirus, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter