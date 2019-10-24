Vigil@nce - Avast Antivirus: executing DLL code via Protected Process Light

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Avast AV, AVG AntiVirus.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can create a malicious Protected Process Light DLL, and then put it in the current directory of Avast Antivirus, in order to execute code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...