Vigil@nce - Arm Cortex Processors: information disclosure via Straight Line Speculation
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD, GCC, Linux, OpenBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Straight Line Speculation of Arm Cortex Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter