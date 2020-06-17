Vigil@nce - Arm Cortex Processors: information disclosure via Straight Line Speculation

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD, GCC, Linux, OpenBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Straight Line Speculation of Arm Cortex Processors, in order to obtain sensitive information.

