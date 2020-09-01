Vigil@nce - Ark: directory traversal via TAR Archive With Symlinks
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via TAR Archive With Symlinks of Ark, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via TAR Archive With Symlinks of Ark, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
