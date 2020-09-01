Vigil@nce - Ark: directory traversal via TAR Archive With Symlinks

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via TAR Archive With Symlinks of Ark, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via TAR Archive With Symlinks of Ark, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

