Vigil@nce - Ark: directory traversal

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of Ark, in order to create a file outside the service root path.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

