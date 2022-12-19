Vigil@nce - Apptainer: weak signature via Sif Dependency, analyzed on 17/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can use malicious data on Apptainer, via Sif Dependency, in order to deceive the victim.
