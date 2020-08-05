Vigil@nce - Apport: file reading via Certain D-Bus Calls
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Certain D-Bus Calls of Apport, in order to obtain sensitive information.
