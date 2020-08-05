Vigil@nce - Apport: denial of service via Configuration Files Parsing

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Configuration Files Parsing of Apport, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...