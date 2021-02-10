Vigil@nce - Apple macOS: two vulnerabilities
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Mac OS X.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Apple macOS.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
