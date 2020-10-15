Search
Vigil@nce - Apereo CAS Server: privilege escalation via GAuth Secret Keys

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: CAS Server.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via GAuth Secret Keys of Apereo CAS Server, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

