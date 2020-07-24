Vigil@nce - Apache mod_authnz_pam: information disclosure via Cached Passwords
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cached Passwords of Apache mod_authnz_pam, in order to obtain sensitive information.
