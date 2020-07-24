Vigil@nce - Apache mod_authnz_pam: information disclosure via Cached Passwords

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cached Passwords of Apache mod_authnz_pam, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

