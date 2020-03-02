Vigil@nce - Apache mod_auth_openidc: open redirect via Slash Backslash

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Slash Backslash of Apache mod_auth_openidc, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: Apache httpd Modules not comprehensive, Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Apache mod_auth_openidc product offers a web service.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user via Slash Backslash of Apache mod_auth_openidc, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...