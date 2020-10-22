Vigil@nce - Apache mod_auth_mellon: information disclosure via Cross-Site Session Transfer
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cross-Site Session Transfer of Apache mod_auth_mellon, in order to obtain sensitive information.
