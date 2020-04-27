Search
Security Vulnerability

Vigil@nce - Apache log4j: Man-in-the-Middle via SmtpAppender

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: log4j.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via SmtpAppender on Apache log4j, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...




Security Vulnerability

All new podcasts

 
