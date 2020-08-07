Vigil@nce - Apache httpd: IP Address Spoofing via mod_remoteip/mod_rewrite
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Apache httpd, Fedora, IBM i, Rational ClearCase, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can spoof an IP address via mod_remoteip/mod_rewrite of Apache httpd, in order to deceive the victim.
