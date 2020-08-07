Vigil@nce - Apache httpd: IP Address Spoofing via mod_remoteip/mod_rewrite

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Apache httpd, Fedora, IBM i, Rational ClearCase, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can spoof an IP address via mod_remoteip/mod_rewrite of Apache httpd, in order to deceive the victim.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...