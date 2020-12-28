Vigil@nce - Apache WSS4J: information disclosure via verifyDigestPassword

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WSS4J.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via verifyDigestPassword() of Apache WSS4J, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

