Vigil@nce - Apache WSS4J: information disclosure via verifyDigestPassword
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WSS4J.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via verifyDigestPassword() of Apache WSS4J, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter