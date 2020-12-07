Vigil@nce - Apache Traffic Server: information disclosure via ESI Plugin
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via ESI Plugin of Apache Traffic Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
