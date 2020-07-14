Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: overload via WebSocket

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, Avamar, openSUSE Leap, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via WebSocket of Apache Tomcat, in order to trigger a denial of service.

