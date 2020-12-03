Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: information disclosure via HTTP/2 Request Header Mix-up

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP/2 Request Header Mix-up of Apache Tomcat, in order to obtain sensitive information.

