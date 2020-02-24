Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: information disclosure via Reverse Proxy Transfer-Encoding Header HTTP Request Smuggling

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Reverse Proxy Transfer-Encoding Header HTTP Request Smuggling of Apache Tomcat, in order to obtain sensitive information.

