Vigil@nce - Apache Tomcat: information disclosure via Reverse Proxy Transfer-Encoding End-of-line HTTP Request Smuggling
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tomcat, Debian, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Reverse Proxy Transfer-Encoding End-of-line HTTP Request Smuggling of Apache Tomcat, in order to obtain sensitive information.
