Vigil@nce - Apache SpamAssassin: privilege escalation via Unwarned Commands

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unwarned Commands of Apache SpamAssassin, in order to escalate his privileges.

