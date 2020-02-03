Vigil@nce - Apache SpamAssassin: privilege escalation via Unwarned Commands
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unwarned Commands of Apache SpamAssassin, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
