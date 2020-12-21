Vigil@nce - Apache POI: external XML entity injection via XSSFExportToXml

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM, Oracle Communications, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Tuxedo, WebLogic.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can transmit malicious XML data via XSSFExportToXml to Apache POI, in order to read a file, scan sites, or trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

