Vigil@nce - Apache Log4j 1.2: code execution via Socket Server Deserialization

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: log4j, Debian, SnapManager, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Socket Server Deserialization of Apache Log4j 1.2, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...