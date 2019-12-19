Vigil@nce - Apache Log4j 1.2: code execution via Socket Server Deserialization
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: log4j, Debian, SnapManager, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Socket Server Deserialization of Apache Log4j 1.2, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
