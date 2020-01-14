Vigil@nce - Apache Kafka Connect: information disclosure via Tasks Endpoint Plaintext Secrets

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Kafka.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Tasks Endpoint Plaintext Secrets of Apache Kafka Connect, in order to obtain sensitive information.

