Vigil@nce - Apache Guacamole: information disclosure via RDP Server

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via RDP Server of Apache Guacamole, in order to obtain sensitive information.

