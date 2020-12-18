Vigil@nce - Apache Groovy: information disclosure via Temporary Directories

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SnapCenter Backup Management, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Temporary Directories of Apache Groovy, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...