Vigil@nce - Apache CouchDB: read-write access via Runtime Configuration
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Runtime Configuration of Apache CouchDB, in order to read or alter data.
