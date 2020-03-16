Vigil@nce - Apache CouchDB: read-write access via Runtime Configuration

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Runtime Configuration of Apache CouchDB, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...