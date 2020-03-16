Vigil@nce - Apache CouchDB: privilege escalation via HTTPS Database Server
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via HTTPS Database Server of Apache CouchDB, in order to escalate his privileges.
