Vigil@nce - Apache CouchDB: privilege escalation via HTTPS Database Server

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via HTTPS Database Server of Apache CouchDB, in order to escalate his privileges.

