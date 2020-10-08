Vigil@nce - Apache CXF: information disclosure via OpenId Connect JWK Keys

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM, Oracle Communications, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via OpenId Connect JWK Keys of Apache CXF, in order to obtain sensitive information.

