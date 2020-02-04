Vigil@nce - Apache CXF: denial of service via Large Number Of Message Attachments

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Large Number Of Message Attachments of Apache CXF, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

