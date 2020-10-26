Vigil@nce - Apache Ant: information disclosure via Fixcrlf Task Temporary Files Permissions

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Fixcrlf Task Temporary Files Permissions of Apache Ant, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...