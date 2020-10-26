Vigil@nce - Apache Ant: information disclosure via Fixcrlf Task Temporary Files Permissions
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Fixcrlf Task Temporary Files Permissions of Apache Ant, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter