Vigil@nce - Apache ActiveMQ: denial of service via Corrupt MQTT Frame
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Oracle Identity Management, WebLogic, RSA Authentication Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Corrupt MQTT Frame of Apache ActiveMQ, in order to trigger a denial of service.
