Vigil@nce - Apache ActiveMQ: Cross Site Scripting via Webconsole Admin GUI
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM, Oracle Communications, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Oracle OIT, WebLogic.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Webconsole Admin GUI of Apache ActiveMQ, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
