Vigil@nce - Apache ActiveMQ: privilege escalation via LocateRegistry.createRegistry
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Oracle Communications.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via LocateRegistry.createRegistry() of Apache ActiveMQ, in order to escalate his privileges.
