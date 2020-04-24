Vigil@nce - Ansible Tower: three vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Ansible Tower.
