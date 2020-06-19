Vigil@nce - Ansible Tower: information disclosure via World Readable Configuration Files

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Tower.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via World Readable Configuration Files of Ansible Tower, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

