Vigil@nce - Ansible Tower: information disclosure via World Readable Configuration Files
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via World Readable Configuration Files of Ansible Tower, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
