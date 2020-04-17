Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: write access via Galaxy Tar Extraction
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Galaxy Tar Extraction of Ansible Core, in order to alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter