Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: privilege escalation via ansible_facts

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via ansible_facts of Ansible Core, in order to escalate his privileges.

