Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: password disclosure via the subversion module
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core, Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can get a password from the command line of a process spawned by Ansible.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter