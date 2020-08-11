Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via no_log Content Parameter

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via no_log Content Parameter of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

