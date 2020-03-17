Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: information disclosure via Vault Encrypted Files

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core, Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Vault Encrypted Files of Ansible Core, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...