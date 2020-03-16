Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: directory traversal via win_unzip
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via win_unzip of Ansible Core, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
