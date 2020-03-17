Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: code execution via Previous Task

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Previous Task of Ansible Core, in order to run code.

