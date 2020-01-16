Vigil@nce - Ansible Core: code execution via solaris_zone
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Core, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via solaris_zone of Ansible Core, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
