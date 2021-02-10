Vigil@nce - Ansible Community Package: information disclosure via Logged Parameters
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible precise, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Logged Parameters of Ansible Community Package (which were named Ansible before version 2.10), in order to obtain sensitive information.
