Vigil@nce - Ansible Community Package: two vulnerabilities via community.general
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible precise, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/01/2021.
Revision date: 29/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via community.general of Ansible Community Package (which were named Ansible before version 2.10).
