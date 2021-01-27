Vigil@nce - Ansible Community Package: two vulnerabilities via community.general

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible precise, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/01/2021.

Revision date: 29/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities via community.general of Ansible Community Package (which were named Ansible before version 2.10).

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

