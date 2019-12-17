Vigil@nce - AngularJS: privilege escalation via Object.prototype merge
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Object.prototype merge() of AngularJS, in order to escalate his privileges.
