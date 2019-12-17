Vigil@nce - AngularJS: privilege escalation via Object.prototype merge

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Tower.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Object.prototype merge() of AngularJS, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

